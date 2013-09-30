版本:
Obama to deliver statement at White House at 4:45 p.m. EDT (2045 GMT)

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 U.S. President Barack Obama will deliver a statement to reporters on Monday at 4:45 p.m. EDT (2045 GMT) shortly before meeting with his Cabinet, the White House said.

The statement comes as Washington hurtles toward a government shutdown with a stalemate between congressional Republicans and the president on a budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.
