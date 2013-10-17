版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 17日 星期四 08:19 BJT

Obama to speak on Senate fiscal vote at 8:25 p.m. -White House

WASHINGTON Oct 16 President Barack Obama will deliver a statement at 8:25 p.m. (0025 GMT) on Wednesday in the White House press briefing room after the Senate voted to avert a debt default crisis and end a government shutdown, the White House said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐