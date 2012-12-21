Obama and family to leave for Hawaii on Friday evening-White House

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
WASHINGTON Dec 21 President Barack Obama and his family are slated to depart for his native state of Hawaii on Friday evening, the White House said shortly after Obama delivered a statement on the fiscal cliff standoff.
Obama had told reporters "see you next week" at the end of his appearance in the briefing room, but the White House did not specify when the president would return to Washington. The Obama family have traditionally spent their Christmas holidays in Honolulu.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.