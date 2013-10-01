版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 1日 星期二 12:00 BJT

Obama warns Defense Dept. civilians of furloughs during shutdown

WASHINGTON Oct 1 President Barack Obama told U.S. troops in a televised message that they will remain on "normal duty status" during a government shutdown that began on Tuesday, but warned civilian Defense Department employees of possible furloughs.

"I know the days ahead could mean more uncertainty, including possible furloughs," Obama said in a message broadcast on Armed Forces Television.

"And I know this comes on top of the furloughs that many of you already endured this summer. You and your families deserve better than the dysfunction we're seeing in Congress," Obama said, vowing to get Congress to reopen the government as soon as possible.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐