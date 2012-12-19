版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 19日 星期三 23:06 BJT

White House-Obama would veto House Republican 'Plan B' on fiscal cliff

WASHINGTON Dec 19 President Barack Obama would veto the House Republican "Plan B" tax proposal designed to avert Jan. 1 tax hikes, the White House said on Wednesday, saying the plan does not meet Obama's test that spending cuts not fall overwhelmingly on the middle class.

"The President urges the Republican leadership to work with us to resolve remaining differences and find a reasonable solution to this situation today," White House Communications Director Dan Pfeiffer said in a statement.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐