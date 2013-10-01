版本:
2013年 10月 1日

U.S. House Republicans to seek special panel on spending bill

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 U.S. House of Representatives Republicans, in a bid to break the logjam over an emergency spending bill, are expected to seek the creation of a bipartisan negotiating panel with the Senate, according to a senior Republican aide.

But it was not clear whether Senate Democrats would accept the offer. Furthermore, such a panel could not meet before a midnight ET (0400 GMT) government shutdown deadline, almost certainly assuring that agencies will have to curtail operations on Tuesday.
