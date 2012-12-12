Obama cuts revenue demand to $1.4 trillion in 'fiscal cliff' talks

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, US dollar down after Yellen signals rate rise
* Yellen signals rate hike in March, U.S. stocks up for 6th week
WASHINGTON Dec 11 U.S. President Barack Obama's latest counteroffer to avert the year-end "fiscal cliff" includes new tax revenues of $1.4 trillion over 10 years, down from the $1.6 trillion he initially demanded, congressional aides said on Tuesday.
The $200 billion reduction was part of the White House's latest offer to Republican House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, who also made a counteroffer to Obama on Tuesday. Further details of the two offers were not immediately available.
* Yellen signals rate hike in March, U.S. stocks up for 6th week
* KWG announces closing of previously announced private placement and an increase of the offering by up to $3,000,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Southwest Airlines-agreement in principle with Teamsters on terms of new contract for co's material specialists; details of agreement not released