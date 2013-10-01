White House orders government agencies to begin shutting down

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The White House ordered government agencies to begin shutting down late on Monday after Congress failed to find a compromise on a government spending bill before a midnight (0400 GMT Tuesday) deadline.

"We urge Congress to act quickly to pass a continuing resolution to provide a short-term bridge that ensures sufficient time to pass a budget for the remainder of the fiscal year, and to restore the operation of critical public services and programs that will be impacted by a lapse in appropriations," said Sylvia Burwell, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, in a statement.