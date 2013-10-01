White House orders government agencies to begin shutting down

GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump jawboning drags dollar, Treasuries down, Asia stocks mixed
* Trump says U.S. Treasury won't label China currency manipulator
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The White House ordered government agencies to begin shutting down late on Monday after Congress failed to find a compromise on a government spending bill before a midnight (0400 GMT Tuesday) deadline.
"We urge Congress to act quickly to pass a continuing resolution to provide a short-term bridge that ensures sufficient time to pass a budget for the remainder of the fiscal year, and to restore the operation of critical public services and programs that will be impacted by a lapse in appropriations," said Sylvia Burwell, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, in a statement.
* Trump says U.S. Treasury won't label China currency manipulator
JAKARTA, April 12 Losses amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars appear to be pushing the Indonesian government and mining giant Freeport McMoRan to resolve a row that has crippled operations at Grasberg, the world's richest copper mine, for three months.
JAKARTA, April 12 Losses amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars appear to be pushing the Indonesian government and mining giant Freeport McMoRan to resolve a row that has crippled operations at Grasberg, the world's richest copper mine, for three months.