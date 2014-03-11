UPDATE 1-U.S. Air Force sticks to $550 mln target for new bomber

WASHINGTON, March 11 The U.S. Air Force is
"holding tight" to a target of $550 million for each new
long-range bomber in a fleet of up to 100 aircraft, excluding
research and development costs, an Air Force official said on
Tuesday.
"We're still using that as a pretty firm chalk line for
those companies that are bidding on it and in determining which
requirements make it, and which ones don't," Air Force
Undersecretary Eric Fanning told reporters.
He said the cost per aircraft would be higher if research
and development costs and inflation were added. He acknowledged
that "a number of people" thought the $550 million target was
too low to develop the requirements needed for a next-generation
bomber.
The Air Force planned to spend nearly $12 billion on the
bomber program over the next five years, said spokesman Ed
Gulick. He said the $550 million target was calculated in 2010
dollars, assuming a fleet of 100 bombers.
Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp teamed up
to compete against Northrop Grumman Corp to develop a
successor to Northrop's B-2 bomber in one of the biggest
aircraft development programs being launched by the U.S.
military as defense budgets were being cut.
The Air Force expected to formally kick off a competition
this year with an eye to fielding the new aircraft in the
mid-2020s.
The project was one of the Air Force's priorities, along
with the Lockheed F-35 fighter jet and the KC-46A refueling
plane being built by Boeing.
Fanning said the cost target for the bomber would help
ensure that the Air Force and the companies involved remained
disciplined about the capabilities and equipment proposed for
the new aircraft.
He said former Deputy Defense Secretary Ashton Carter had
been passionate about limiting the cost of the program, and that
the Air Force was "hewing pretty hard to that number."