How U.S. government shutdown ripples across nation

Oct 2 Science was put on hold, normally bustling
stores went quiet and families depending on government aid
feared losing their baby food as a government shutdown rippled
across the country.
The budget impasse in Washington shut all but essential U.S.
government services for the second straight day on Wednesday,
while neither political party appeared willing to budge.
Republicans want to tie continued government funding to
measures that would undercut Obama's signature healthcare law,
while Obama and his Democrats say that is a non-starter.
Here are some snapshops of people affected across the United
States.
SEARCH FOR MISSING HIKER DEFIES SHUTDOWN
Some work was just too important to halt for Ted Stout, 50,
even though he was furloughed Tuesday as park chief of
interpretation and education at Craters of the Moon National
Monument and Preserve in central Idaho. Wednesday marked his
eighth day of searching for a missing hiker.
Stout said he and several other laid-off workers would keep
combing the vast lava fields for 63-year-old Jo Elliot-Blakeslee
on their own time, without pay and despite worsening weather.
"It's pretty much consuming our lives. We can't let her down
now. This needs to continue," said Stout, who has worked for 10
years at a National Park Service site that spans 750,000 acres
(300,000 hectares) of volcanic rifts, cinder cones and
underground tunnels carved by ancient lava flows.
At its height, the hunt for Elliot-Blakeslee and a companion
found dead last week from exposure drew helicopters and up to
100 searchers but those efforts have been scaled back partly
because of the government shutdown, Stout said.
"We're just in a real unusual situation," Stout said. "All
we can do is keep looking."
LIVING ON THE EDGE
Jocelyn Gonzalez, 22, is a stay-at home mother in Los
Angeles who relies on assistance for her two young kids from
Women, Infants and Children (WIC), a food voucher program the
U.S. Department of Agriculture says it may not be able to fund
if the shutdown lasts into late October.
Gonzalez's husband, Alexis, works as a waiter and makes less
than $1,000 a month, she said. Because of a lack of income, her
family around the time the birth of her oldest child, Hazel, had
to move from the working class Lincoln Heights neighborhood of
Los Angeles to a cheaper, higher-crime area south of downtown.
They started receiving WIC when Hazel was born, and with an
infant daughter, Delilah, now part of their family they rely on
the program's coupons to get free milk, baby food, formula,
fruits and vegetables, she said.
"There's been times where we don't have a lot of money but I
have my coupons right there," Gonzalez said.
If the WIC program runs out, Gonzalez said her options will
be limited.
"We can't afford daycare so I don't know what I would do,"
she said. "I can't even imagine, because it helps us out a lot."
FAST FOOD SOLUTION
Myrna Pascual, 61, an analyst with the U.S. Department of
Housing and Urban Development in San Diego, fears a U.S.
government shutdown could force her to borrow against her home,
increase her credit card use and possibly look for work at fast
food restaurants.
"I would do that just to get by, because I'm not saved up,"
said Pascual.
If Pascual remains out of a job until next week, she said
she plans to file for unemployment benefits, but cannot be sure
she will be eligible.
Her husband is retired and has limited resources on a fixed
income. Both of her college student daughters still live at
home.
She recently rented a room in her home to a boarder and
started selling some of her possessions on eBay.
"My options are very limited," she said. "I'm just hoping
for the best."
HOLD THE DONUTS
The Dunkin' Donuts near three of Chicago's federal office
buildings usually has a line out the door as court clerks,
Environmental Protection Agency lawyers and Internal Revenue
Service agents feed their sugar habits.
On Wednesday, business was so scarce one customer had three
attendants, each of them offering "Can I help you?" in chorus.
This makes store manager Vanessa Banderas nervous about her
workers' jobs, and her own.
"The way it was today, it was like 'Oh my God, where is
everybody? Where's the business?'" said Banderas, 30, of
Chicago, a single mother with four school-age children.
If business remains this slow, she will have to temporarily
lay off about half of the store's 18 workers, she said.
"I just thought Obama's doing the right thing because he
wants health care for everyone and then look what's going on,"
Banderas said.
SCIENCE SHUT DOWN
National Weather Service meteorologist Amy Fritz helped
build the computer model that predicted flooding from Hurricane
Sandy that hammered New York and New Jersey a year ago. Now the
roughly 65 people in her office have been sent home without pay.
"It's like getting the wind knocked out of you," said Fritz,
38 and a union steward, who faces $130,000 in student loans for
her masters degrees in oceanography and meteorology.
The family's main breadwinner, she pays $500 to $600 a month
on the loans, plus rent and health insurance.
Now, all spending is on hold.
"I need a new laptop," Fritz said. "That's not happening."
PAYCHECK 'HELD HOSTAGE'
In a time of crisis, Karen Buondonna looks for levity. She
jokes that she is well-prepared for the furlough because it is
her third in just over two years, thanks to a stop-gap funding
extension and sequestration.
A researcher for the Federal Aviation Authority's drone
program in New Jersey, Buondonna considered riding out the
government shutdown at the beach in Atlantic City. But, faced
with the prospect of losing a paycheck, she has spent her days
at home, hoping to be called back to work.
"My paycheck is being held hostage because of something I am
not a part of," said Buondonna, 46, the main bread winner in her
family, which includes her 6-year-old daughter and 9-year-old
son. "It's very disruptive and very stressful. I have bills to
pay just like everyone else."
Buondonna, speaking as a representative of her union, and
not as an employee of the FAA, said she has already canceled a
planned kitchen renovation and may have to use her savings to
make her next mortgage payment.
But what she was most distressed about was being prevented
form doing her job.
"It's not just a job to me," she said. "I believe in the
mission of my agency. I am a dedicated government worker."
NO FISHING
Among the federal parks closed by the shutdown is Florida's
Everglades National Park, where Rich Smith, 33, has been fishing
since he was a boy and today makes his living as a guide.
Park Rangers have told fishing guides to stay out of the
park during the shutdown, threatening them with big fines if
they disobey, he said.
"Unfortunately there isn't anything else for me. This is my
11th year of guiding full time, you don't just pick up and do
something else. In the Florida Keys we're 100 per cent about
tourism," Smith said.
Smith fishes more than 200 days a year in the park, charging
customers $400 to $600 for four to eight hours of fishing. A
month-long shutdown could cost him as much as $10,000.
Smith had a trip booked for Thursday, paid for months ago by
a repeat customer. Now he may have to cancel.
"There are other areas he can fish," Smith said, "but the
Everglades is one of the best destinations on planet earth."
RIPPLE EFFECT 'HURTS EVERYONE'
Victims of discrimination will just have to wait.
Rebecca Eaton and her colleagues at the Seattle branch of
U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigate claims
of employment discrimination in violation of federal law in
Washington state, Montana, Idaho, Oregon, and Alaska.
They arrived at work on Tuesday to a memo instructing them
to freeze all legal cases and close the office.
"The ripple effect of this one thing is hurting everybody,"
said Eaton, 39, a legal assistant, who has so far constricted
her spending and cancelled an annual vacation.
She worries unemployment benefits could be delayed because
federal funding that covers processing costs in the Washington
state office have been halted. The state unemployment office
said it was covering this shortage by dipping into its own
limited funds, which could run out in a few weeks.