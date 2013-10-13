U.S. veterans groups take shutdown protest to White House gates

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 13 Veteran and Tea Party groups
protested the U.S. government shutdown in Washington on Sunday,
taking down barricades around the World War Two memorial on the
National Mall before marching to the gates of the White House.
Police officers, some in riot gear, pushed back against the
crowd when it got too close to the White House fence, creating a
brief flashpoint of anger in an otherwise peaceful
demonstration.
The White House protest, which involved hundreds of people,
quickly dissipated and the demonstrators were replaced by
tourists taking photos of themselves with camera phones.
Don Armstrong, a veteran who served in Somalia, Kosovo, Iraq
and Afghanistan from 1993 to 2006, said he drove to the protest
from his home in West Virginia because he worries the government
shutdown will soon affect the benefits and disability payments
he relies on to feed his family.
"In a war, there's strategies," Armstrong told Reuters.
"What they're doing is playing roulette with people's lives."
Sunday's rally started on the National Mall, which is home
to U.S. war memorials and has been mainly closed to tourists
since Oct. 1 when Congress failed to agree to continue funding
the federal government, closing down services deemed
"non-essential."
The rally included speeches from Sarah Palin, a hero of the
conservative Tea Party movement and former Republican governor
of Alaska, and Ted Cruz, a freshman Republican senator who has
crusaded against Obama's healthcare law.
Melissa Mather, who heard about the rally from patriot
groups she supports, called the memorial closure "a slap in the
face to all Americans" and said she thinks that President Barack
Obama and all lawmakers should resign.
"I just want to take them all and shake them," said Mather,
from Havre de Grace, Maryland.
While some Republican lawmakers and Tea Party groups have
seized on the memorial shutdowns to make political arguments,
Armstrong, who said he had debated whether he could afford to
burn though a quarter-tank of gas to drive to the rally, said
both parties in Congress and the White House were to blame.
"I'm not a Democrat or Republican or anything like that," he
said. "I blame them all."
Veterans Affairs Secretary Eric Shinseki told Congress last
week that veterans' benefits would end on Nov. 1 if the shutdown
does not end soon.
The shutdown has also affected the Defense Department's
ability to pay death benefits to the families of military
personnel killed in action, but the Pentagon struck a deal with
a private charity to make the $100,000 payments during the
shutdown.
Obama was at the White House on Sunday as Senate leaders met
on Capitol Hill to try to work out a deal that would allow for
the reopening of government by increasing the U.S. government
borrowing limit by a Thursday deadline and avoid a first ever
U.S. debt default.