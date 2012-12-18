U.S. 'fiscal cliff' deal closer, but gaps remain

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 18 After making major
concessions on long-held "fiscal cliff" positions, President
Barack Obama and House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner
will test the reaction Tuesday of their respective parties in
the U.S. Congress and continue talks aimed at further narrowing
their differences.
The effort is designed to avert the steep tax hikes and
across the board spending cuts set to take effect unless a deal
is enacted into law before Dec. 31. Enactment would require a
buy-in by the full U.S. Senate and House on whatever Obama and
Boehner present to them. Neither Obama or Boehner can be certain
yet on how much resistance they might meet.
Though much work remains, the progress contrasted
dramatically with previous movement so slow that as recently as
Sunday, some Washington insiders saw a 50-50 chance of going
over the cliff - which the Congressional Budget Office says
would bring on a new recession.
In rapid developments Monday, the two sides came
significantly closer to bridging gaps on critical issues such as
tax hikes for the wealthy and cuts in Social Security
cost-of-living benefits. Those issues have the potential to
cause problems politically for both leaders, as Republicans and
Democrats start to study them.
Obama and Boehner made the most headway on extending the
reduced tax rates originally enacted in the administration of
President George W. Bush. Both have agreed to keep the low rates
for everyone but the wealthy, but they still differ on who
qualifies as wealthy for tax purposes.
Obama, whose definition has for months been taxpayers above
the $250,000 threshold, traveled to $400,000 in his latest
offer. Boehner was at $1 million, but could move down to
$500,000.
Obama also offered a "fast track" process for major tax and
spending reforms in the year ahead. A Republican aide who asked
not to be identified said that "conceptually," there was
agreement to make permanent changes in the tax code, with some
of those changes taking effect at the start of 2013 and others
at the beginning of 2014.
A comprehensive cliff-avoiding agreement would immediately
substitute new and more targeted spending cuts for the
indiscriminate slashing of defense and non-defense programs
known as "sequestration."
Possible plans to produce cuts in spending for Medicare and
Medicaid, the government health insurance programs for seniors
and low income Americans respectively, remain to be discussed.
Boehner and Obama have made headway on the politically
explosive question of the president's ability to avoid constant
battles over raising the debt ceiling, which controls the level
of borrowing by the government. Boehner is ready to give Obama a
year of relative immunity from conservative strife over the debt
ceiling, while Obama is pushing for two years.
Boehner is set to meet with Republicans in the House Tuesday
morning and then speak to reporters. Also likely Tuesday is a
White House briefing which could shed more light on the work
ahead.
The reaction Tuesday from their party allies in Congress may
help determine how much further each can go to finish off a deal
and how much long it would require to do so.