2013年 10月 4日

U.S. Senate Democrats to insist on 'clean' debt limit bill-Reid

WASHINGTON Oct 3 U.S. Senate Democrats will insist on "clean" bills to raise the federal debt limit and restore government funding that are free of conditions, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Thursday.

"We will act on a clean debt ceiling," Reid told reporters.

The U.S. Treasury has forecast that it will exhaust all of its borrowing capacity on Oct. 17 if Congress fails to raise the $16.7 trillion U.S. debt limit, putting the United States at risk of a historic default that economists say would cause major turmoil in global financial markets and economies.
