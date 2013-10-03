U.S. Senate Democrats to insist on 'clean' debt limit bill-Reid

WASHINGTON Oct 3 U.S. Senate Democrats will
insist on "clean" bills to raise the federal debt limit and
restore government funding that are free of conditions, Senate
Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Thursday.
"We will act on a clean debt ceiling," Reid told reporters.
The U.S. Treasury has forecast that it will exhaust all of
its borrowing capacity on Oct. 17 if Congress fails to raise the
$16.7 trillion U.S. debt limit, putting the United States at
risk of a historic default that economists say would cause major
turmoil in global financial markets and economies.