No reasonable fiscal proposal yet from Republicans-Reid

WASHINGTON Nov 29 U.S. Democratic Senate leader Harry Reid on Thursday said Democrats are still waiting for a reasonable proposal from Republicans to resolve a stalemate over the "fiscal cliff" of tax hikes and spending cuts looming at year's end.

"We need a proposal from them," Reid told reporters.

He made the comments shortly after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, the top Republican, emerged from a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, telling reporters he was disappointed in progress of the talks.

