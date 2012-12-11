版本:
2012年 12月 12日

U.S. "fiscal cliff" deal seen difficult by Christmas-Reid

WASHINGTON Dec 11 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Tuesday that it will be difficult for Congress to reach agreement on resolving the "fiscal cliff" tax hikes and spending cuts before Christmas.

"Until we hear something from Republicans, there's nothing to draft," Reid told reporters in the Capitol, referring to writing legislation to implement a deal.

"It's going to be extremely difficult to get it done before Christmas," he added.

