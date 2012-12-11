U.S. "fiscal cliff" deal seen difficult by Christmas-Reid

UPDATE 1-AirAsia X cleared for US flights, 1st Asian budget carrier to get nod
* Says received FAA nod to fly to any destination within U.S.
WASHINGTON Dec 11 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Tuesday that it will be difficult for Congress to reach agreement on resolving the "fiscal cliff" tax hikes and spending cuts before Christmas.
"Until we hear something from Republicans, there's nothing to draft," Reid told reporters in the Capitol, referring to writing legislation to implement a deal.
"It's going to be extremely difficult to get it done before Christmas," he added.
* Says received FAA nod to fly to any destination within U.S.
* Bombardier and Cityjet sign conditional purchase agreement for up to 10 CRJ900 aircraft
* Entered into agreement to acquire 30% interest in bank frick & co ag, a fully licensed bank based in Balzers, liechtenstein.