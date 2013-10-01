Democrat Reid says open government first, then will look at Republican offer

WASHINGTON Oct 1 U.S. Senate Democratic leader
Harry Reid on Tuesday said Republicans must agree to open the
government before Democrats would consider their latest offer to
end the budget stalemate, which has shut down most government
services and functions.
Reid spoke to reporters briefly at an event marking the
opening of enrollment in healthcare exchanges, where individuals
can buy health insurance under President Barack Obama's
healthcare law.
The government officialy shut down early on Tuesday after
the House and Senate traded competing bills to fund the
government back and fourth, but failed to reach a deal.
Republicans are insisting measures to slow the start of
Obama's healthcare plan be part of any deal.
Two Senate Democratic aides said the latest Republican idea
was a non-starter.