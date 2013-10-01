UPDATE 1-Open U.S. government first, then will look at Republican offer -Senator Reid

WASHINGTON Oct 1 U.S. Senate Democratic leader
Harry Reid said on Tuesday Republicans must agree to open the
government before Democrats would consider their latest offer to
end the budget stalemate, which has shut down most government
services and functions.
The Senate's majority leader said he had not yet seen
details of a new plan by House of Representatives Republicans to
pass a series of targeted spending bills. The first of them,
which might be debated on the House floor later on Tuesday,
would re-open national parks, veterans' programs and funding for
the District of Columbia, according to Republican lawmakers.
"Are they opening the government; that's the first thing
they should do," Reid said, referring to all federal agencies
and programs. He added, "If they (House Republicans) open the
government, we'd be happy to go to conference with them; we'd be
happy to consider those bills."
Reid spoke to reporters briefly outside an event marking the
opening of enrollment in insurance exchanges where people can
buy health insurance under President Barack Obama's healthcare
law.
The government officially shut down early on Tuesday after
the House and Senate approved competing bills to fund the
government but failed to reach a deal.
Republicans had been insisting that measures to slow the
start of Obama's healthcare plan be part of any deal. Now, they
are pursuing a different strategy of trying to reopen less
controversial federal programs while pushing for negotiations on
funding the rest of the government.
Democrats have been seeking a six-week extension of funding
for all government programs at current levels to give them time
to work out a deal with Republicans that would run through
September 2014, the end of the current fiscal year.
Reid said he wants Veterans Administration programs fully up
and running, but added: "The VA - is that more important than
the FBI? Is that more important than the Forest Service?"
Two Senate Democratic aides said the latest House Republican
idea was a non-starter.