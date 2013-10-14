U.S. Sen. Reid hopes to present fiscal plan to Obama Monday

WASHINGTON Oct 14 U.S. Senate Majority Leader
Harry Reid on Monday voiced optimism over progress in urgent
fiscal negotiations, saying he hoped to be able to present a new
proposal to President Barack Obama later in the day.
The Democratic leader, who emerged from a half-hour meeting
with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, was asked by
reporters whether he would go to the White House armed with a
plan to end a 14-day-old partial government shutdown and to
raise the limit on government borrowing.
"I hope so," Reid responded. He and McConnell are set to
meet with Obama at 3 p.m. ET (1900 GMT), along with House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner and House Democratic leader
Nancy Pelosi.