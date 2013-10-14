版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 15日 星期二 00:39 BJT

U.S. Sen. Reid hopes to present fiscal plan to Obama Monday

WASHINGTON Oct 14 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Monday voiced optimism over progress in urgent fiscal negotiations, saying he hoped to be able to present a new proposal to President Barack Obama later in the day.

The Democratic leader, who emerged from a half-hour meeting with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, was asked by reporters whether he would go to the White House armed with a plan to end a 14-day-old partial government shutdown and to raise the limit on government borrowing.

"I hope so," Reid responded. He and McConnell are set to meet with Obama at 3 p.m. ET (1900 GMT), along with House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi.
