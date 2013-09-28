U.S. Senate will reject new House bill to fund government -Reid

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 Senate Majority Leader Harry
Reid said on Saturday his Democratic-led chamber was certain to
kill legislation moving through the House of Representatives to
delay "Obamacare" for one year and repeal a medical device tax
that would be attached to a government-funding bill.
"After weeks of futile political games from Republicans, we
are still at square one: Republicans must decide whether to pass
the Senate's clean CR (continuing resolution to fund the
government beyond Sept. 30), or force a Republican government
shutdown," Reid, a Nevada Democrat, said in a statement.
The House is attempting to pass legislation on Saturday that
Reid warned would be rejected in the Senate.