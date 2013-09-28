版本:
U.S. Senate will reject new House bill to fund government -Reid

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Saturday his Democratic-led chamber was certain to kill legislation moving through the House of Representatives to delay "Obamacare" for one year and repeal a medical device tax that would be attached to a government-funding bill.

"After weeks of futile political games from Republicans, we are still at square one: Republicans must decide whether to pass the Senate's clean CR (continuing resolution to fund the government beyond Sept. 30), or force a Republican government shutdown," Reid, a Nevada Democrat, said in a statement.

The House is attempting to pass legislation on Saturday that Reid warned would be rejected in the Senate.
