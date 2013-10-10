U.S. Senate Democratic leader Reid cautious on House Republican debt plan

WASHINGTON Oct 10 Senate Majority Leader Harry
Reid expressed caution on Thursday about a short-term debt
ceiling increase plan that Republicans in the House of
Representatives are working on aimed at ending a budget crisis
in Washington.
Reid told reporters after he and other Senate Democrats met
with President Barack Obama at the White House that he had yet
to see details of the Republican plan.
"Let's wait and see what the House does," Reid said. He said
he had seen reports of three different proposals.
Reid stressed that Democrats will not negotiate on budget
issues with Republicans unless a 10-day government shutdown is
ended.
"Not going to happen," Reid said.