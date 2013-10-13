Reid: working with Republicans to reopen U.S. govt, raise debt limit

WASHINGTON Oct 13 U.S. Senate Majority Leader
Harry Reid said he would work throughout Sunday with Senate
Republican leader Mitch McConnell to get a deal to reopen the
government and extend U.S. borrowing authority.
Reid, speaking on the Senate floor, also denied Republican
charges that Democrats were trying to exceed spending caps from
a 2011 budget law in the talks, adding that they were willing to
support current levels through Nov. 15. But in talks about a
longer extension of government funding, Democrats have insisted
on some relief from the across-the-board "sequester" spending
cuts.
"We're in conversation today," Reid said of his discussions
with McConnell. "I'm confident that Republicans will allow the
government to open and extend the ability of this country to pay
its bills. And I'm going to do everything that I can throughout
the day to accomplish just this. It's important that we do this.
We must do this. It's the height of hypocrisy to not pay our
bills."