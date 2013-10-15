Top Senate Democrat "confident" of deal this week to avoid U.S. default

BRIEF-Schweitzer-Mauduit International names Jeffrey Kramer CEO
* Has named Jeffrey Kramer as chief executive officer of company, effective as of April 21, 2017
WASHINGTON Oct 15 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Tuesday he was confident that Senate Democrats and Republicans can reach a comprehensive fiscal agreement this week that avoids a U.S. default on debt and other obligations.
"There are productive negotiations going on with the Republican leader. I'm confident we'll be able to reach a comprehensive agreement this week in time to avert a catastrophic default on the nation's bills," Reid said on the Senate floor.
"The Republican leader and I will keep our members informed as to how negotiations are going. And I express my appreciation to everyone for their patience," Reid said.
* Has named Jeffrey Kramer as chief executive officer of company, effective as of April 21, 2017
* Select Medical Holdings Corp - unit, Spectrum Health announced a joint venture to provide "long-term acute care to grand rapids community"
* Acasti Pharma provides update on Capre phase 3 development program