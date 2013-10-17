版本:
U.S. government employees to return to work on Thursday

WASHINGTON Oct 16 President Barack Obama plans to sign legislation on Wednesday night ending the fiscal crisis, and federal government employees should expect to return to work on Thursday morning, Office of Management and Budget Director Sylvia Mathews Burwell said in a statement.

Congress passed a bill late Wednesday that reopens the federal government and avoids a damaging default on government debt.
