Republicans concerned about lack of spending cuts in 'fiscal cliff' bill

WASHINGTON Jan 1 Republicans in the U.S. House
of Representatives voiced concerns at a closed-door meeting on
Tuesday about "the lack of spending cuts" in the Senate-passed
"fiscal cliff" bill, a senior aide said.
The more than two-hour meeting ended with no decision on
when the House may consider the bill and on what changes
Republicans may offer. "Conversations with members will continue
throughout the afternoon on a path forward," said Rory Cooper, a
spokesman for Republican leader Eric Cantor, the party's No. 2
in the House.
Cooper said at the meeting House Speaker John Boehner and
Cantor "laid out options to members and listened to feedback.
The lack of spending cuts in the Senate bill was a universal
concern among members in today's meeting."