U.S. House leaders demand meeting, new offer from Obama

WASHINGTON Dec 5 Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday said talks with President Barack Obama to resolve the fiscal cliff are deadlocked, and they demanded a meeting with the president to move the negotiations forward.

"Nothing is going on," in the talks, House Majority Leader Eric Cantor told reporters, following a meeting with fellow Republicans. "We ask the president to sit down with us."

Boehner presented a counter to Obama's $1.6 trillion plan this week, including $800 billion in new revenue gained from closing unspecified tax loopholes on the wealthy. Obama's proposal gains revenue in large party from raising tax rates on the wealthy.

"I'll be available at any moment to sit down with the president," Speaker John Boehner told reporters.