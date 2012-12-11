REFILE-Top U.S. Republican says Obama needs new fiscal cliff offer

WASHINGTON Dec 11 U.S. House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner on Tuesday called on President Barack Obama
to come forth with a new proposal to avert the "fiscal cliff" on
Dec. 31 - one that would get enough votes to pass the House and
Senate.
While Boehner said he had a "nice meeting, cordial" on
Sunday with Obama, the top Republican said he was "still waiting
for the White House to identify what spending cuts the president
is willing to make as part of the balanced approach that he
promised the American people."
Boehner gave no indication of progress in his talks with
Obama during a short speech on the floor of the House.