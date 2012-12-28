US House Republicans say resigned to tax hike in fiscal cliff

* Fears that an absence of spending cuts could doom deal
* House Republicans decide to return, but little else
By Richard Cowan and David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Dec 27 Republicans in the U.S. House
of Representatives are resigned to seeing some sort of income
tax increase in legislation to avoid a "fiscal cliff," but such
efforts could be doomed in the absence of spending cuts, some
Republican lawmakers say.
Congress and President Barack Obama are gearing up for a
last-ditch attempt to avoid $600 billion in tax increases and
spending cuts that could halt progress in the U.S. economy,
which lately has been showing signs of gaining ground.
The White House said Obama will host a meeting on Friday
with the four top congressional leaders - Senate Majority Leader
Harry Reid, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner and House Minority Leader
Nancy Pelosi. The Republicans have a majority in the House,
while Obama's Democrats control the Senate.
House Speaker John Boehner informed his 241 Republican
members on Thursday that the House would come back into session
late on Sunday in anticipation of possible fiscal-cliff votes.
This Sunday's session "was about the only thing decided"
during a half-hour conference call among House Republicans, said
Representative Jeff Flake of Arizona, who will leave the House
at the year-end to join the Senate.
In an interview shortly after the phone call, Flake said
Republicans in the House and Senate were resigned to seeing some
sort of increase in top income-tax rates, although he did not
specify a dollar threshold.
While he said he did not want to see any income tax rates go
up, Flake said: "I've felt we should've moved a week or two ago
to accept the top rate going up and tell the president
'congratulations.'"
The bigger problem in avoiding the fiscal cliff, Flake said,
would be if Obama demanded cancellation of the $109 billion in
automatic spending cuts set to begin on Jan. 2 without
alternative spending cuts to replace them.
"There will be resistance from a lot of House conservatives
to a deal that does that," Flake said.
Asked if the days leading up to next Monday, Dec. 31 could
thus be fruitless, Flake said, "That is what I am afraid of."
A Senate Democratic aide did not discount the possibility of
some spending cuts being included in a limited bill to avert the
fiscal cliff - even if they fell far short of the $1 trillion or
so in cuts over 10 years that at one point was being discussed
in talks between Boehner and Obama.
'TIRED OF WAITING'
Representative Tom Cole of Oklahoma, who also participated
in Thursday's House Republican conference call, said its
overarching theme was that the Senate should take the bill
passed by the House earlier this year to extend all expiring
income tax rates and amend it in a way senators see fit.
The House could then either accept that measure, or amend
it, and bounce it back to the Senate.
"People are tired of waiting on the Senate to do things,"
Cole said.
Senate Democrats counter that last July they passed a bill
extending the Bush-era tax cuts - except on net household income
above $250,000 a year.
Nevertheless, the Senate must still couple its tax-cut bill
with Obama's request for extending jobless benefits and possibly
some other budget or tax measures.
"I assume the House would want to come back on Sunday
knowing that we (the Senate) were going to do something on
Friday or Saturday," said Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri, a
member of the Senate's Republican leadership.
House Republican leaders informed their members that the
chamber could stay in session dealing with the fiscal cliff
through Wednesday, Jan. 2 - the last day of the current Congress
and a day before the new Congress is sworn in.
Cole said Boehner "made very apparent he is not interested
in passing a bill that didn't have a majority of Republicans"
supporting it.
But Cole said this was "not quite as elusive to achieve" as
many people thought. He said Boehner had "over 200 votes" out of
241 Republicans for his failed "Plan B" - a bill extending lower
tax rates except for millionaires - which everyone knew would
not become law.
Thus, a bill with prospects of being enacted could attract
more support, Cole suggested.
If a new bill came to the House floor to raise taxes on
upper incomes, Boehner could force passage with a combination of
Democratic and Republican votes.
With public opinion polls showing that Republicans would get
most of the blame if the country were to go over the fiscal
cliff, some House Republicans have become nervous about their
political fortunes.
Both Flake and Cole told Reuters that during Thursday's
conference call, some Republicans urged Boehner to bring the
House back to Washington sooner than Sunday - a request Flake
described as being aimed at improving the "optics" of House
Republicans being absent from Washington so close to the Dec. 31
deadline.
But Boehner stuck with his promise to give members at least
48 hours notice of a return.
Cole remained upbeat about a positive end to the
fiscal-cliff mess that has gripped Washington for two months
now.
"I'm a hopeless optimist. I still think there's a chance
we'll get things done. All major deals get done at the end,"
said Cole, who was one of the first House Republicans to say
that he could go along with raising some income-tax rates.