2013年 10月 16日 星期三

U.S. Republicans to try to pass fiscal plan late Tuesday-lawmaker

WASHINGTON Oct 15 U.S. Republicans in the House of Representatives will try to pass a revised fiscal plan late on Tuesday to lift the federal debt limit and reopen shuttered government agencies, Representative Devin Nunes said.

Nunes told reporters after leaving a meeting in House Speaker John Boehner's office that the Republican plan would not require the formation of a negotiating panel to work on a longer-term budget solution. A proposal being negotiated by Senate leaders would require such a panel to report recommendations by Dec. 15.

Nunes said he believes the revised Republican plan would win enough votes for passage.

