U.S. House convenes to request budget talks with Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Just minutes before a U.S. government shutdown was to begin at midnight (0400 GMT), the Republican-led House of Representatives convened to formally request negotiations with the Democratic-led Senate.

Before House Republicans even gathered, Democrats rejected proposed talks and said Republicans should instead give final approval to a Senate-approved bill to fund the government through Nov. 15.
