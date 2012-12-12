Obama's reduced revenue demand unacceptable -Boehner spokesman

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, US dollar down after Yellen signals rate rise
* Yellen signals rate hike in March, U.S. stocks up for 6th week
WASHINGTON Dec 11 U.S. House Speaker John Boehner does not view as acceptable President Barack Obama's reduced demand for new tax revenues in talks to resolve the year-end "fiscal cliff" of automatic tax hikes and spending cuts, a spokesman for Boehner said on Tuesday.
A Republican House of Representatives leadership aide said Boehner's counteroffer to Obama did not substantially change the Republican position offering $800 billion in new tax revenues over 10 years. Obama had initially called for $1.6 trillion in new revenues, but reduced that by $200 billion in his latest counteroffer on Tuesday, according to congressional aides.
* KWG announces closing of previously announced private placement and an increase of the offering by up to $3,000,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Southwest Airlines-agreement in principle with Teamsters on terms of new contract for co's material specialists; details of agreement not released