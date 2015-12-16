U.S. spending bill eases ban on Russian rocket engines

WASHINGTON Dec 16 The massive spending deal reached by the U.S. Congress removes restrictions on launching U.S. rockets with Russian engines that lawmakers passed only last month, and the plan prompted a heated debate on Wednesday in the U.S. Senate.

The United States banned the engines after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region last year. But a provision in the spending measure leaves competition for contracts to launch satellites open to companies regardless of where their engines come from.

Republican Senator John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, called the provision a "triumph of pork barrel parochialism" in a strongly worded speech saying the United States should take a tough line against the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin over its aggression in Ukraine.

"Our nation should not rely on Russia to access space, but because it is simply immoral to help subsidize Russia's intervention in Ukraine and line the pockets of Putin's gang of thugs who profit from the sale of Russian rocket engines," McCain said.

Defenders of the provision said it was temporary and essential to allow competition for the launch contract. United Launch Alliance, a Lockheed and Boeing venture, which used the Russian engines, would compete for launch contracts with SpaceX, a private company founded by the billionaire Elon Musk.

The provision was championed by Republican Senator Richard Shelby of Alabama. ULA builds rockets in Alabama. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)