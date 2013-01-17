Ryan says Republicans weigh short-term debt limit increase

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. Jan 17 U.S. House Budget
Committee Chairman Paul Ryan said his party is considering
pressing for only a short-term extension of U.S. borrowing
authority
Ryan, speaking to reporters at a Republican retreat for
House members, said that he believes the Obama administration
has and should use authority to prioritize its payments to avoid
a debt default in the event of any delays in raising the debt
limit.
"We think that the worst thing for the economy is for this
Congress and this administration to do nothing to get our debt
and deficits under control," Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, said.