UPDATE 1-Ryan says US Republicans weigh short-term debt limit increase

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. Jan 17 Republicans in the
House of Representatives may press for only a short term
extension of U.S. borrowing authority to keep up pressure for
significant spending cuts, House Budget Committee Chairman Paul
Ryan said on Thursday.
Ryan, breaking a long public silence since his failed vice
presidential bid in the November election, said he believes the
Obama administration can and should prioritize payments to avoid
a debt default in the event that an increase in the federal debt
limit is delayed.
Discussing his party's budget strategy with reporters at a
retreat for newly sworn-in House Republicans, Ryan stopped well
short of threatening to push the country into default if the
party's spending cut demands are not met.
But he said Republicans were considering the best approach
to use their leverage over looming fiscal deadlines in February
and March to reduce deficits.
"We believe that it would be wrong if we walk out of this
spring with no achievement on debt reduction whatsoever because
that will hurt the country, that will hurt the economy," Ryan
said.
Among options under consideration are a short-term increase
in the debt limit, Ryan said without specifying a time frame.
"We're discussing the possible virtue of a short-term debt
limit extension, so that we have a better chance of getting the
Senate and White House involved in discussions in March."
The first of the fiscal deadlines, the exhaustion of federal
borrowing capacity, will happen sometime between mid-February
and mid-March. The second deadline, the delayed launch of
automatic spending cuts, will occur on March 1. And a third
deadline comes on March 27, as Congress must enact new funding
for government agencies and programs.
Asked if he was willing to "shoot the hostage" and allow the
United States go into default over spending cut demands, Ryan
said he was "not willing to use any metaphors like that at all."