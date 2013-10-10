UPDATE 1-U.S. Republican Ryan says Obama didn't accept or reject debt plan

WASHINGTON Oct 10 President Barack Obama
neither accepted nor rejected a proposal floated by Republicans
in the U.S. House of Representatives for a short-term extension
of the nation's debt ceiling, Representative Paul Ryan told
reporters on Thursday.
After returning to Capitol Hill following a meeting between
Obama and leading House Republicans, Ryan, who chairs the House
Budget Committee, told reporters that Obama did not say "yes" or
"no" to the idea.
Other Republican leaders, including House Majority Leader
Eric Cantor, said that House and Obama administration teams will
keep working late on Thursday on the fiscal crisis.
Indicative of problems the House Republican proposal could
be facing, there were no plans to bring a short-term debt limit
bill before the House Rules Committee late on Thursday,
according to a House aide.
The Rules Committee usually is the last stop for legislation
before it is sent to the full House for debate and a vote.
Earlier, some House Republicans were expressing hopes that
the short-term debt limit bill could be passed in the House
either late Thursday or on Friday.