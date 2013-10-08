U.S. House Republican debt panel bill a 'gimmick' -Sen. Schumer

WASHINGTON Oct 8 A senior U.S. Senate Democrat on Tuesday dismissed a proposal by House of Representatives Republicans to set up a panel to negotiate deficit-reduction steps that Republicans want linked to a debt limit increase.

"They keep coming up with new gimmicks. We've done the supercommittee before and it failed," Senator Charles Schumer, the third-ranking Democrat in the Senate, told reporters.

Schumer reiterated a "simple plea" to Republicans that they allow an immediate reopening of the entire U.S. government, which is in the eighth day of partial shut down, and a U.S. debt ceiling increase. "And then we'll discuss anything they (Republicans) want in a forum in which they want to discuss it," Schumer said.