U.S. Senate defeats House move to delay Obamacare

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 U.S. Senate Democrats on
Monday killed a proposal by the Republican-led House of
Representatives to delay Obamacare for a year in return for
temporary funding of the federal government beyond Monday.
By a partisan vote of 54 to 46, the Democratic-controlled
Senate defeated the Obamacare delay and a House amendment
repealing a medical device tax that were attached to an
emergency spending bill.
The straight-forward funding bill that would run through
Nov. 15 is aimed at averting a government shutdown. It now goes
back to the House, where its fate is unknown.