版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 1日 星期二 12:16 BJT

U.S. Senate to kill latest House funding plan on Tuesday -Reid

WASHINGTON Oct 1 With a government shutdown under way, the U.S. Senate on Tuesday planned to recess until 9:30 a.m. (1330 GMT), at which time Democrats will formally reject the House of Representatives' latest offer for funding the government.

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, announced the recess, as Congress had no apparent plan for dealing with the first federal shutdown in 17 years because of lawmakers' inability to reach a budget deal for the fiscal year that began on Tuesday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐