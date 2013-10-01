U.S. Senate to kill latest House funding plan on Tuesday -Reid

WASHINGTON Oct 1 With a government shutdown under way, the U.S. Senate on Tuesday planned to recess until 9:30 a.m. (1330 GMT), at which time Democrats will formally reject the House of Representatives' latest offer for funding the government.

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, announced the recess, as Congress had no apparent plan for dealing with the first federal shutdown in 17 years because of lawmakers' inability to reach a budget deal for the fiscal year that began on Tuesday.