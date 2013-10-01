UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate votes to kill Republican request for talks to end shutdown

WASHINGTON Oct 1 The Democratic-led U.S. Senate
on Tuesday voted to kill Republicans' latest attempts to modify
an emergency government funding bill, just hours after federal
agencies and national parks began shutting down.
The Senate voted on 54-46 along strict party lines to strip
the proposed amendments from the spending bill, sending a
"clean" measure back to the House of Representatives that would
extend funding for government agencies until Nov. 15.
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed
the request to appoint negotiators as a last-ditch effort to
avoid a shutdown that began as a midnight deadline expired.
The amendments pushed by House Speaker John Boehner also had
maintained previous attempts by Republicans to modify President
Barack Obama's signature healthcare law. These included a
one-year delay of a mandate for individuals to acquire coverage
and a requirement that members of Congress, their staffs, and
executive branch appointees acquire healthcare coverage through
new insurance exchanges that started operating on Tuesday, but
without any government subsidies.
Obama and his fellow Democrats have rejected any Republican
efforts to use the funding impasse as leverage to change the law
known as Obamacare.
After the Senate vote, there was no sign of any moves from
either party toward compromise, and lawmakers simply blamed each
other for the shutdown.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said the shutdown made
Tuesday "a good day for anarchists" in the House of
Representatives.
"Speaker Boehner and his band of Tea Party radicals, they
have done the unthinkable. They have shut down the federal
government," Reid said on the Senate floor. "For us, that's hard
to comprehend as being good. For them, they like it."
Senator Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in the Senate,
said Democrats caused the shutdown.
"They've now said they won't even agree to sit down and work
out our differences. They won't even talk about it. They
literally just voted against working out a compromise,"
McConnell said on the Senate floor.