版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 25日 星期三 02:48 BJT

U.S. Senate Democrats to seek spending bill through Nov. 15

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 Democrats in the U.S. Senate will seek passage of a bill to fund the government through Nov. 15, rather than the Dec. 15 deadline contained in legislation approved by the House of Representatives, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Tuesday.

The Senate is currently debating the bill to provide government funds in the fiscal year that starts on Oct. 1. The House-passed bill also would deny money for the "Obamacare" health insurance law.

Democrats believe that passing a shorter temporary funding bill might boost prospects for replacing across-the-board spending cuts contained in the measure with more targeted government savings.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐