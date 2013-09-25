U.S. Senate casts first vote to advance government spending bill

UPDATE 3-U.S. trucking companies Swift and Knight to merge
* Combined market value $5.12 bln (Adds analyst quote, updates share movement)
WASHINGTON, Sept 25 The U.S. Senate on Wednesday began advancing a bill to keep the government operating beyond Sept. 30 when funding for this fiscal year runs out, as it cleared away a procedural hurdle that some Republicans had erected.
The Senate unanimously agreed to limit early debate on the measure in the hope of passing a bill by this weekend. But battles over the legislation were expected to continue in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.
Senate Democrats intend to remove from the spending bill a controversial House-passed provision that would defund President Barack Obama's healthcare law.
* Combined market value $5.12 bln (Adds analyst quote, updates share movement)
WASHINGTON, April 10 U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with about 20 chief executives Tuesday including the heads of General Motors Co, IBM Corp, Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Tesla Inc, BlackRock Inc and Blackstone Group LP as he works to gain support for administration priorities.
April 10 An investigation by Wells Fargo & Co's board laid blame for the company's unauthorized accounts scandal on a high-pressure sales culture and a retail executive obsessed with stamping out negative views about her division.