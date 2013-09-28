U.S. Senate likely to meet Monday on government spending bill -aide

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 The U.S. Senate is unlikely
to hold a Sunday session and instead probably will convene as
planned on Monday to consider any government funding bill passed
this weekend by the House of Representatives, a Senate
Democratic aide said on Saturday.
The aide added that the Senate would likely use a
parliamentary maneuver allowing it to strip out objectionable
amendments to the emergency funding bill the
Republican-controlled House is expected to attach. The Senate
would then demand that the House simply pass the straightforward
funding bill approved in the Senate earlier this week.
At 11:59 p.m. on Monday (0359 GMT Tuesday), the U.S.
government technically runs out of money to fund many of its
programs in the new fiscal year that starts on Tuesday, unless
Congress can agree on a funding bill.