U.S. Senate Republicans eye reopening govt as part of debt limit plan

WASHINGTON Oct 10 Several Republican U.S.
senators on Thursday voiced support for House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner's plan for a short-term debt limit
increase, but said it should also provide for an end to the
10-day government shutdown.
"It's fine with me, but it's the shutdown of the government
right now that's uppermost in my constituents' mind," said
Senator John McCain, an Arizona Republican.
Boehner's plan, which he will present to President Barack
Obama on Thursday, would subject funding for government agencies
to further negotiations.
"To me we cannot ignore the fact that the government is shut
down," said Senator Susan Collins, a Maine Republican who is
promoting an alternative proposal in the Senate. "I think a
package with both issues on a short term basis would have more
appeal."