U.S. Senate fiscal deal could come late Tuesday -Senate aide

WASHINGTON Oct 15 Democratic and Republican leaders in the U.S. Senate could announce a deal late on Tuesday to extend the government's borrowing authority until Feb. 7 and quickly re-open federal agencies that have been closed since Oct. 1, a Senate aide said.

The aide described a deal in line with provisions that were being negotiated in the Senate before a failed House of Representatives proposal suspended those talks. The provisions include a temporary government spending bill running through Jan. 15.

The aide said discussions were also underway in which the Republican-controlled House, if it cooperated, could help speed up passage of any deal before a Thursday deadline when the Treasury Department says it will bump up against its borrowing limit.
