U.S. Senate fiscal deal could come late Tuesday -Senate aide

WASHINGTON Oct 15 Democratic and Republican
leaders in the U.S. Senate could announce a deal late on Tuesday
to extend the government's borrowing authority until Feb. 7 and
quickly re-open federal agencies that have been closed since
Oct. 1, a Senate aide said.
The aide described a deal in line with provisions that were
being negotiated in the Senate before a failed House of
Representatives proposal suspended those talks. The provisions
include a temporary government spending bill running through
Jan. 15.
The aide said discussions were also underway in which the
Republican-controlled House, if it cooperated, could help speed
up passage of any deal before a Thursday deadline when the
Treasury Department says it will bump up against its borrowing
limit.