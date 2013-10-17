版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 17日 星期四 08:08 BJT

U.S. Senate passes bill to avoid default, reopen government

WASHINGTON Oct 16 The U.S. Senate, racing to avert a government default, on Wednesday passed legislation raising the Treasury Department's borrowing authority and sent the measure to the House of Representatives for final passage.

The legislation also would end a partial government shutdown by providing new funds for federal agencies that have been closed since Oct. 1.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐