公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 28日 星期五

US House may extend session to Jan. 2-Republican aide

WASHINGTON Dec 27 Republican leaders in the House of Representatives may keep the House in session from Sunday evening through Jan. 2, the final day of the current Congress, a senior House Republican aide said on Thursday.

The next Congress, elected in November with a slightly diminished Republican majority, will be convened for the first time on Jan. 3.

