BRIEF-WhatsApp announces an update to the status feature
* starting Monday, rolling out update to status, which allows users to share photos, videos with friends,contacts on WhatsApp in easy, secure way
WASHINGTON Dec 27 Republican leaders in the House of Representatives may keep the House in session from Sunday evening through Jan. 2, the final day of the current Congress, a senior House Republican aide said on Thursday.
The next Congress, elected in November with a slightly diminished Republican majority, will be convened for the first time on Jan. 3.
LONDON, Feb 20 German carmaker Volkswagen has fixed 470,000 cars out of 1.2 million units affected by the diesel emissions scandal in Britain, the firm's UK managing director told lawmakers on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 20 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, kicked off its first investor roadshow on Monday, looking to persuade London money managers to back its initial public offering in the face of concerns about its growth prospects, valuation and corporate governance.