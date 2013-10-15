版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 16日 星期三 07:16 BJT

RPT-U.S. House fails to produce plan to avoid default, to try Wednesday

WASHINGTON Oct 15 The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives has failed so far to produce a plan to lift the threat of a government default and has abandoned plans to vote on any measure on Tuesday.

Representative Pete Sessions, a senior House Republican, emerged from a meeting in House Speaker John Boehner's office telling reporters Republicans would try to come up with a new plan on Wednesday.

With the U.S. government facing a Thursday default deadline, Boehner tried twice on Tuesday to move a debt limit and government funding bill to the House floor for passage but failed to get enough support.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐