View to a shutdown: Washington without the government

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 1 The lawmakers who shut down
the U.S. government on Tuesday have the best view of the result
from their perch in the U.S. Capitol: a 2-mile stretch of
museums, monuments and federal buildings along the National Mall
that were closed for business.
With up to 1 million federal workers across the United
States forced to stay home without pay, the impact of the
shutdown was most concentrated in Washington, D.C., where the
federal government is the No. 1 job provider.
Tourists had little reason to get up early. The Smithsonian
museums lining the Mall - a top destination for visitors to the
capital - were shuttered.
Outside the hugely popular National Air and Space Museum, a
sign read: "All Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo are
closed today due to the government shutdown. We apologize for
the inconvenience."
The zoo's animal webcams went dark, even the beloved "panda
cam," depriving fans of the giant panda baby born in August from
monitoring its progress.
"All the animals will continue to be fed and cared for," the
National Zoological Park reassured the public on its website.
Barricades sealed off the Lincoln Memorial, where the huge
statue of President Abraham Lincoln stares out through white
marble columns up the hill toward the U.S. Capitol.
The memorial's broad steps, from which civil rights hero
Martin Luther King made his "I Have a Dream" speech in 1963,
were marked off by tape reading "Police line do not cross."
Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst said the other sites on
the Mall, including the World War Two Memorial, were being
sealed off.
It was the federal government's first partial shutdown in 17
years. Government agencies were directed to cut back services
after lawmakers could not break a political stalemate to
continue operations.
The Washington Post front page banner headline proclaimed
"SHUTDOWN: Congress stuck in funding stalemate."
In New York, they were less polite. The Daily News front
page headline read "House of Turds," with a picture of House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner sitting in Lincoln's chair
on the Lincoln Memorial. The subhead read, "United we suffer as
cess-pols play liar's poker with gov't shutdown."
CITY STILL RUNNING
The capital city of 600,000 residents, with a metropolitan
area of nearly 6 million, was by no means a ghost town.
Washington city government was running, as was public transport,
and the notorious morning traffic jams appeared to be as bad as
ever.
While some government operations were halted, spending for
essential functions related to national security and public
safety continued, including pay for U.S. military troops.
At Congress, U.S. Capitol Police were on duty at the
entrances, some grumbling - off the record - that although they
had to be there as designated "essential personnel," they were
not being paid.
Outside the Treasury Department, alongside the White House,
Ronald Jackson said he drove 55 miles (88 km) from Stafford,
Virginia, only to be sent home. He had expected to work for at
least a few hours.
"I think it's outrageous," Jackson said. "You know these
guys are put into office to help the people, not to hurt them.
We sent them there to get the job done. If we're not getting
paid, they shouldn't get paid."
Members of Congress will continue to be paid during the
shutdown as they struggle to get an agreement that would put the
government back to work.
Some restaurants and bars in the area saw a business
opportunity.
The Washington Post published a list of local bars offering
discounts and even all-day "Happy Hours," it said, so that
unpaid workers would not go hungry or thirsty.
In suburban Silver Spring, Maryland, Zena Polin, co-owner of
The Daily Dish restaurant, told Reuters: "We're going to do a
free cup of regular coffee to all government workers. Members of
Congress pay double."