Smithfield adjusts U.S. cash hog pricing during shutdown

CHICAGO Oct 1 Smithfield Foods Inc, the largest
U.S. meat packer, notified hog producers on Tuesday that it will
adjust its pricing method for hogs until the federal government
reopens.
Smithfield prices live hogs based on U.S. Department of
Agriculture market reports, which have been suspended.
"We need to address how we will handle any valuation that is
calculated using a quote from a USDA publication," Smithfield
said in a letter to hog producers.
The USDA, which issues thousands of market reports that the
agriculture industry uses to price everything from hogs and
cattle to soybeans and corn, pulled the plug on those reports
during the federal government shutdown.
Smithfield said it will determine the price it pays for cash
hogs based on USDA market hog prices on Sept. 30 for each day
until the government reopens through Oct. 4.
If the shutdown extends beyond Oct. 4, Smithfield said it
would "evaluate the market conditions to establish a fair market
value."
"All packers will continue to record all trades to be
compliant with Mandatory Price Reporting, and will be sending
those trades to the USDA," Smithfield added. But the government
has said it "will not retroactively report the daily spot market
for days their office is closed."