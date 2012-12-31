Senate eyeing two-month delay of automatic spending cuts -McCain

WASHINGTON Dec 31 A possible deal between
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and Vice President Joe
Biden to avert the "fiscal cliff" would include a two-month
delay in automatic federal spending cuts that were due to begin
this week, Republican Senator John McCain said on Monday.
McCain said the deal would include $24 billion in other
spending cuts to cover the cost of the delay, and would also
include a one-year extension of unemployment benefits.
It is unclear if such a deal would go up for a vote in the
Democratic-controlled Senate before midnight (0500 GMT on
Tuesday), the deadline to avoid the "fiscal cliff" of tax hikes
and spending cuts. It also faces an uncertain future in the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives.