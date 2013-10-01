U.S. spy agencies face big layoffs in government shutdown

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 1 More than 70 percent of the
civilians working for U.S. spy agencies have been deemed
"non-essential" employees and face temporary layoffs due to the
government shutdown that began on Tuesday, three officials
familiar with the matter said.
The agencies affected are the Central Intelligence Agency,
the Office of Director of National Intelligence and 15 others,
the officials said.
The CIA expects to furlough about 12,500 civilians working
for the agency, according to the sources. But specific numbers
for other agencies were not immediately clear, the officials
told Reuters. The CIA and White House declined to comment.
No uniformed military personnel will be affected, officials
said. Some large spy agencies under control of the Pentagon
employ as many, or more, military personnel than civilian
workers.
These agencies include the Defense Intelligence Agency and
the National Security Agency, whose secretive electronic
eavesdropping methods recently become the focus of controversy
following leaks by former contractor Edward Snowden.
The U.S. government partially shut down for the first time
in 17 years on Tuesday as a standoff between President Barack
Obama and congressional Republicans over healthcare reforms
closed museums and national parks and slowed everything from
trade negotiations to medical research.
Federal agencies cut back services and up to 1 million
workers were put on unpaid leave.
Shawn Turner, chief spokesman for the Director of National
Intelligence, declined to discuss specifics of the layoffs but
acknowledged that the performance of spy agencies could be
affected if the shutdown continues.
"The Intelligence Community's ability to identify threats
and provide information for a broad set of national security
decisions will be diminished for the duration," Turner said.
"The immediate and significant reduction in employees on the
job means that we will assume greater risk and our ability to
support emerging intelligence requirements will be curtailed,"
he said.
"The fraction of Intelligence Community employees who remain
on the job will be stretched to the limit and forced to focus
only on the most critical security needs."
Some officials said that while spy agencies play critical
roles in gathering information on foreign governments and
potential militant threats, they are subject to the same budget
laws as other government units. Under current circumstances,
they must temporarily lay off large numbers of staff to comply
with the law, the officials said.
Precisely how intelligence operations will be affected by
the shutdown, and precise numbers of individuals affected,
remain classified, officials said.
However, among the types of activities likely to be cut back
as a result of the furloughs are strategic planning and analyses
and some "foreign liaison" activities. In many parts of the
world, U.S. agencies rely heavily on their partnerships with
local spy outfits, such as Britain's MI5 and MI6 and Israel's
Mossad.